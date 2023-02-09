Callum Wilson really doesn't agree with what West Ham player has just said about Harry Kane











Callum Wilson and Michail Antonio have disagreed over Harry Kane after he broke Tottenham’s all-time scoring record.

The Newcastle hitman and the West Ham striker discussed the England captain on the latest episode of the Footballer’s Football Podcast.

Antonio seemed to suggest that Kane would be underrated and perhaps underappreciated if he does not go and win a Premier League title.

But Wilson, who was an international teammate of Kane at the World Cup, disagreed, saying that if he breaks the Premier League goal record, nobody can ignore Kane.

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Wilson and Antonio on Kane

Antonio said: “The problem I’m going to see is that obviously as a footballer I believe he should be an all time great, but the fans see things differently. And the fact that he has never won anything, the fact that he has constantly just been at Tottenham, obviously he’s got the ratings.

“People really rate him and think he’s quality but are just going to disregard him because of what he’s not achieved. Certain people don’t, like Wayne Rooney doesn’t get the accolades he deserves, and he won the lot. The fact that Rooney doesn’t get the accolades he deserves, Harry Kane – no disrespect to him, he’s going to get brushed aside.

Wilson disagreed, saying: “No, no, no. I don’t agree with that. You can’t brush a man aside who has got 200 Premier League goals at 29 years old. By the time he retires at 35 he’s probably going to be all time Premier League goalscorer, the kind of mentality he has, he is not going to stop playing in the Premier League until he breaks that record.

“Then if he was to move again to another top team, like a Chelsea, like a City, all of a sudden he’s around all these players who are going to be getting even more goals. He’s scored those goals at a Tottenham team who have gone up and down and gone on a rollercoaster journey since he has been there.

“In terms of the goals he’s going to score and finish on for England and Tottenham, he will go down as a legend really.”

The arguments around Kane are well-established now, and the main one used against him is that he has never won a major trophy.

But as Wilson says, he has been playing for a club who have not often battled for those honours, and he has actually bailed them out so many times down the years.

If Kane’s move to Manchester City had gone through in 2021, he would have a Premier League title to his name now. That does not make him automatically a better player.

Kane deserves to be talked about as one of the very best players in Premier League history, whether or not his trophy drought comes to an end or not.