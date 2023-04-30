Callum Wilson offers his verdict on Arsenal ahead of Newcastle fixture











Callum Wilson has been speaking about Arsenal as he prepares to face the Gunners with his in-form Newcastle United side.

Wilson once again got on the scoresheet today as Newcastle came from behind to beat Southampton at home.

Newcastle are close to cementing their spot in the top four. Indeed, barring a minor miracle, the Toon should have sealed their place with just a few games remaining.

Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Of course, the next test is Arsenal. The two top four clubs face off at St James’ Park next weekend and speaking to the BBC, Wilson said his Newcastle side will be more than up for the game.

“I think they’re a top team, we’ve played them already and it was a tough game at their place. The atmosphere up here makes it difficult for teams. We’ve got to create that atmosphere, give the fans something to get up for,” Wilson said.

Wilson has been in fine form recently, with Alexander Isak also doing well as the pair jostle to be the main number nine.

Eddie Howe is lucky in that Isak can play wide as well. And as it stands, the pair will be gracing Europe next season.

TBR’s View: Newcastle can beat Arsenal

The Gunners will know going into this game they need to win. Anything but three points in every game now is going to feel so deflating.

However, Newcastle are more than capable of beating Arsenal next weekend. With St James’ Park rocking, it’s likely that the Toon will indeed put another dagger into Arsenal.

Mikel Arteta will need his players to be right at it. But Eddie Howe is having a similar impact at Newcastle to the Spaniard and a win for the Magpies would be no surprise.

Newcastle are coming and next season could challenge even more.