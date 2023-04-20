Callum Wilson and Michail Antonio both predict result of Manchester City vs Arsenal clash











Callum Wilson and Michail Antonio have both backed Manchester City to beat Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium next week.

Mikel Arteta and Pep Guardiola are set to face off for the third time this season in what is arguably their biggest game of the campaign next Wednesday.

Guardiola has gotten the better of his former assistant twice already, with a 1-0 win over the Gunners in the FA Cup and 3-1 victory at the Emirates Stadium earlier this year.

Of course, Arsenal will need to arrest their recent slump in the league against Southampton first as they have the chance to move seven points clear ahead of next week’s game.

But Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson has told the Footballer’s Football Podcast that he thinks City will beat Arsenal next week and then go on to lift the Premier League title, while West Ham’s Michail Antonio agreed.

Photo by Chloe Knott – Danehouse/Getty Images

Wilson and Antonio back City to beat Arsenal

Speaking on their podcast yesterday, both Antonio and Wilson backed Guardiola to secure another win over the Gunners on Wednesday.

“City win it,” Wilson said. “I think City win the league to be honest.”

And Antonio agreed as he responded: “City.”

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND – JANUARY 27: Josep ‘Pep’ Guardiola, manager of Manchester City, and Mikel Arteta, manager of Arsenal, issue instructions to their players during the Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round match between Manchester City and Arsenal at Etihad Stadium on January 27, 2023 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey – Danehouse/Getty Images)

Recent history would certainly suggest that City will go on to pick up a vital three points against Arsenal next week.

Guardiola’s side haven’t lost to the Gunners in the Premier League since December 2015 and their last defeat against the north Londoners came in the FA Cup back in 2020.

Yet, Arsenal have already proven they can go head-to-head with this City side and they were slightly unfortunate to lose 3-1 last time out.

It would be the perfect time for Arteta’s men to put their dismal recent record against the Premier League champions to bed.

