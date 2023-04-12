Callum Wilson amazed by 'unbelievable' Arsenal player against Liverpool











Callum Wilson has lauded Aaron Ramsdale after his performance for Arsenal in their dramatic draw with Liverpool, suggesting that his save from Ibrahima Konate was unbelievable.

The Newcastle star was speaking to The Footballer’s Football Podcast in the wake of the Gunners’ remarkable draw at Anfield which left Mikel Arteta’s men six points clear at the top of the Premier League.

Arsenal fans would have had completely mixed feelings about the result. On the one hand, it was incredibly frustrating to throw away a two-goal lead after a brilliant start to the game.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

However, a point at Liverpool is never a bad result. And ultimately, it was the Reds who were knocking harder on the door to try and get a winner.

The main reason Jurgen Klopp’s side did not win was the performance of Aaron Ramsdale, with the Arsenal goalkeeper enjoying a heroic showing in stoppage-time.

Callum Wilson lauds Aaron Ramsdale

Ramsdale made an incredible save to deny Mo Salah’s deflected effort that looked destined for the top corner. And he was at it again when Konate seemed to have a simple task of sending the ball into an empty net moments later.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Ramsdale somehow managed to scamper across his line and block Konate’s attempt. It was an incredible passage of play. And Wilson was certainly impressed by how the goalkeeper kept his side in the game in those pulsating final moments.

“I think you [Liverpool] should have won it,” he told The Footballer’s Football Podcast. “The centre back, Konate, last minute of the game – Ramsdale unbelievable save. It’s on the goal line basically the defender, and he’s scooped to chest it, it’s such an awkward height for him a striker would knee it in. Ramsdale has gone flying across the goal and saved it, unbelievable save.”

Massive moment in the title race

It is certainly going to be looked back upon as a key moment in the title race come the end of the season – particularly if Mikel Arteta’s side go on and win from here.

Manchester City have the squad of superstars. And with that, Arsenal were always going to need to ride their luck if they were going to compete at this stage of the season.

But time and time again, different members of their squad have stepped up in big moments and made the difference.

It was Ramsdale’s turn on Sunday. And he certainly stepped up.