Callum Wilson accuses £30m West Ham player of repeatedly ‘diving’ v Newcastle

West Ham United and Newcastle United played out a 2-2 draw in their last Premier League game before the international break.

Now, Hammers striker Michail Antonio and Magpies forward Callum Wilson have discussed the match on the Footballer’s Football Podcast.

In their latest episode, the Newcastle ace accused West Ham defender Kurt Zouma of “diving around” in the match at the London Stadium.

The Hammers took the lead in the game, Tomas Soucek netting in the eighth minute. However, Alexander Isak struck twice either side of the hour mark to put Newcastle ahead.

Isak came off in the 86th minute, with Wilson taking his place. Three minutes later, Mohamed Kudus’ first goal for the Hammers yielded a share of a spoils.

Antonio jokingly told Wilson: “You came on, made your team concede and then started giving away fouls!”

Wilson responded: “Basically what’s going on is we started going long, so I’m having to fight with Zouma and things like that.

“And the guy is diving around wanting free-kicks and the ref’s giving them!”

It’s good to hear the banter and camaraderie from Antonio and Wilson, particularly after both their teams locked horns not long ago.

As for Zouma, he didn’t have a particularly good game. The £30million man will be disappointed with the goals the Hammers conceded to Newcastle, and he wasn’t very accurate with his passes on the day.

In the end, a draw was probably a fair result for David Moyes and Eddie Howe’s respective teams.

Both West Ham and Newcastle are in a decent position in the Premier League table – seventh and eighth – and will be eager to kick on.

The Hammers’ next game is away at Aston Villa on Sunday, while Newcastle host Crystal Palace at St James’ Park on Saturday.