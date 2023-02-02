Callum Hudson-Odoi in danger of being sold in Chelsea fire sale, after claims Arsenal want him











Arsenal could be set to raid Chelsea once again, as Callum Hudson-Odoi could now be sold next summer.

That’s according to the Evening Standard, who believe there’s going to be a fire sale at Stamford Bridge very soon.

This news will come as absolutely no surprise, given how they’ve acted in the past two transfer windows.

Chelsea’s new owners have been the biggest spenders in world football, breaking the British transfer record this week.

Enzo Fernandez arrives at the club for £107m, having been signed by Benfica for less than £10m last summer.

Fernandez, alongside Mykhaylo Mudryk, Wesley Fofana and Raheem Sterling, have set Chelsea back a huge amount of money this season.

It now looks as if the club will have to shift a number of senior players in the summer to try and balance the books.

One of those is Chelsea academy produce Callum Hudson-Odoi, who Arsenal have very recently been linked with.

The 22-year-old is currently on loan at Bayer Leverkusen, and now no longer appears to have a future in west London.

Arsenal target Hudson-Odoi in danger of being sold by Chelsea

The report from the Evening Standard lists a group of Chelsea players who could be set to leave in six months’ time.

‘Hakim Ziyech, Christian Pulisic, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Conor Gallagher, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Kalidou Koulibaly and Edouard Mendy head a group of players who could be sold.

‘Hudson-Odoi, who is currently on loan at Bayer Leverkusen, has Premier League clubs already enquiring about him.’

Hudson-Odoi currently earns £120,000-a-week at Chelsea, and has a contract that runs for another 18 months.

Due to his age and being a home-grown player, Arsenal may still have to pay a premium for Hudson-Odoi.

However, the young winger would be a superb option for Mikel Arteta to have at Arsenal.

He’s capable of playing on either wing, and loves beating his full-back and putting low crosses into the box.

Hudson-Odoi could also be welcomed at Arsenal by former Chelsea teammate Jorginho.

The pair have played a lot of football together, although the Italian does sometimes get frustrated with the young attacker.

Against Plymouth in the FA Cup, Football London report, ‘After failing to get on the end of a teasing Hakim Ziyech cross, Jorginho berated the winger for not moving quick enough.’

If they do link up again at Arsenal, Arteta will be hoping the midfielder doesn’t need to scream at the 22-year-old.

