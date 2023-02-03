Callum Hudson-Odoi factfile: Arsenal target Robben once deemed 'one of the best' talents in Europe











Arsenal have reportedly set their sights on a summer move for Chelsea’s Callum Hudson-Odoi.

The Guardian claims that the Blues are plotting a summer clear-out after their busy January transfer window.

Hudson-Odoi is apparently unlikely to remain at Chelsea after he returns from his loan spell at Bayer Leverkusen.

Photo by Diego Souto/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

And Arsenal have reportedly been tracking the 22-year-old’s progress.

Meanwhile, The Athletic has reported that Hudson-Odoi is likely to be available for a ‘bargain fee’.

This is because his contract expires at the end of the 2023-24 season.

Arsenal had a decent transfer window, bringing in three much-needed signings.

Jorginho and Leandro Trossard have been Premier League mainstays for years now.

Both will provide talent on the pitch experience in the dressing room as Arsenal look to win the Premier League title.

Meanwhile, Jakub Kiwior earned rave reviews in Italy and looks like a player with a bright future.

Can Chelsea’s loss be Arsenal’s gain?

Now, it looks as though Mikel Arteta is already planning for next season.

And Hudson-Odoi seems like he’d be a decent shout for Arsenal.

Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images

He is a top talent Arjen Robben once deemed ‘one of the best’ talents in Europe.

On Twitter, fans have compared him to ‘Joe Cole in his prime‘ and Serge Gnabry.

Hudson-Odoi is currently out on loan at Bayer Leverkusen after struggling to become a Chelsea regular.

After coming through the academy, Hudson-Odoi is yet to get a consistent run in the first team.

He was sent out on loan to continue on his development, but now he could be falling further down the pecking order.

Chelsea’s loss could be Arsenal’s gain, particularly if he’s indeed available for a bargain fee.

Arteta has shown a knack of giving young players a chance and turning them into stars.

Could he do the same with Hudson-Odoi?