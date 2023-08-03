Ashley Phillips to Tottenham is a deal that has dragged on for a little while now.

The ‘phenomenal’ defender was reported to have had a Spurs medical two weeks ago, but, for one reason or another, the deal hit a snag.

However, it now looks as though this move is going to go ahead.

Speaking on Sky Sports News, Chris Latcham provided an update on this situation from the Blackburn end, and he says that the Lancashire club now expect Phillips to join Tottenham by the end of this week.

Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images

Blackburn expect Phillips to move

Latcham shared what he knows about this situation.

“Blackburn have accepted a fee of around £2.5m from Luton Town for their goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski, the Belgian will travel for a medical and complete the move. In a double loss for Blackburn they also expect Ashley Phillips to move to Tottenham by the end of this week when a release clause comes into effect on Friday,” Latcham said.

Photo by Playmaker/MB Media/Getty Images

Big weekend ahead

There could be a big weekend ahead at Tottenham in terms of defensive incomings.

Phillips is expected to finalise his move to Spurs by the end of this week, while Micky Van de Ven is also closing in on a permanent switch to the north London club.

Just like London busses, Tottenham fans have been waiting for a centre-back signing all summer long, and all of a sudden, two have come along at once.

Whether or not Spurs add a third new centre-back to their ranks remains to be seen, but after such a poor defensive performance last season, we have to imagine that more defenders could be on the agenda at Spurs.