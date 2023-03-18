‘By a thread’: Tim Sherwood has made a prediction about Leeds United and relegation











Speaking on Premier League Productions, Tim Sherwood has been discussing Leeds United and whether or not he thinks the Whites will go down this season.

Leeds are in the midst of the relegation battle right now, and, in all honesty, things aren’t looking too bright at Elland Road right now.

Of course, Leeds did get a win against Wolves on Saturday, but with some tough fixtures coming up, the threat of relegation still looms large.

However, despite Leeds’ less than favourable situation, Sherwood believes that the Whites will have what it takes to stay up.

Sherwood says that he has faith in Javi Gracia to keep Leeds in the league, stating that the fans at Elland Road will make the difference for the Whites.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

Leeds to stay up by a thread

Sherwood made a prediction about the Whites’ Premier League status.

“I think he’s capable of keeping them in the league I really do. I want to see Leeds stay in the Premier League, it was too long away for them. I think they will stay up I think he will keep them up like he did with Watford when he was there. They don’t score enough and they still leak goals. I go back to it, the Newcastle fans are unbelievable and the Leeds fans are incredible as well. Home advantage will help them stay in the league by a thread, right at the death,” Sherwood said.

Going to be close

Sherwood is a brave man to make any sort of prediction about this relegation battle right now.

It’s remarkably tight down the bottom of the table, and, in all honesty, it’s impossible to confidently say that any team will stay up or go down.

In a league where Bournemouth can beat Liverpool and Southampton can beat Chelsea, anything can happen at the bottom of that Premier League table.

There are going to be twists and turns in this race, that’s for sure.

Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

