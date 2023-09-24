‘By a mile’: Jermaine Jenas names one player each from Arsenal and Spurs who outdid everyone today

Arsenal and Tottenham battled to a 2-2 draw this afternoon in a dramatic game at The Emirates.

Two goals from Heung-Min Son cancelled out a double – of sorts – from Bukayo Saka. Both the Gunners and Spurs could have found a winner but in the end, settled for a point.

There was plenty of top talent on display as there always is between these two. But for Jermaine Jenas, he felt two players stood out a mile.

Jermaine Jenas lauds William Saliba and Yves Bissouma

Jenas is never shy of an opinion and when it comes to his loyalties to Spurs, he likes to get involved in the chat on social media.

And after he was also online slamming the officials for some of the decisions given, Jenas also pointed out who he thought were the two standout performers in the game.

Taking to his X account, Jenas claimed that Arsenal’s William Saliba and Yves Bissouma were far and away the best two players on the field today.

Bissouma certainly had the better of the midfield battle and his task was made easier when Declan Rice was forced off with an injury as well.

Saliba, meanwhile, did well in the main and could do little about either goal really.

Proving their quality

There was high expectations on Bissouma going into this one and he didn’t half show he has all the qualities that a top midfielder needs.

The Spurs ace was brilliant in the middle of the park and at times, looked a step ahead of a lot of his teammates.

Saliba, of course, was his classy self as usual and did well in the back four for Arsenal.