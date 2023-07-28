Liverpool and Chelsea are locking horns once again.

The Blues and the Reds have had many famous battles on and off the pitch, from Champions League semi-finals to the signing of Fernando Torres.

Now, Jurgen Klopp and Mauricio Pochettino are going head to head over another player – Romeo Lavia.

Both clubs have been credited with an interest in Lavia, and just as Liverpool looked to be closing in on this move, the tables appear to have turned once again.

Indeed, according to Ben Jacobs, Chelsea are now ready to mount a counter-offensive with Lavia, and they are even ready to outbid Liverpool for the player.

This is very interesting, and very worrying from a Liverpool perspective.

As Jacobs says, a move to Anfield is still seen as more likely right now, but, as we all know, things can change very quickly in football, especially when Chelsea are involved.

The Blues have become the kings of the hijack in recent times, pinching the likes of Joao Felix and Mykhaylo Mudryk from their Premier League rivals, and it looks as though Lavia could be the next player signed in this manner.

Photo by Matt Watson/Southampton FC via Getty Images

Chelsea certainly have the money to sign a player like Lavia, but it is up in the air as to whether or not Lavia would rather join Chelsea than Liverpool.

The Reds are much more settled than Chelsea at the moment, and with European football on offer next season, you have to imagine that a move to Anfield is more appealing than a switch to Stamford Bridge.

Keep an eye on this saga because it sounds as though there could be a few twists and turns yet.