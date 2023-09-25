‘But I was surprised’: Pundit left amazed by what he saw from 26-year-old Spurs player against Arsenal

Robbie Mustoe has suggested that he was surprised by the physicality of Yves Bissouma after the midfielder produced an outstanding performance for Tottenham Hotspur in the North London derby.

Mustoe was speaking on The 2 Robbies podcast after Spurs played their part in a brilliant game of football as the two sides played out a 2-2 draw.

Yves Bissouma further enhanced his reputation with his display at the Emirates. The Mali international has been outstanding since Ange Postecoglou was appointed as Antonio Conte’s permanent successor in the summer.

And you could not argue with anyone who picked out Bissouma as the best player on the pitch against Arsenal.

Mustoe praises Bissouma after Tottenham draw

The 26-year-old was brilliant on the ball. It did not matter how many Arsenal players were around him, he seemingly came away from any situation with possession.

But it was another aspect of his game which really caught Mustoe’s eye as he lauded his display following the draw.

“I know he’s really good on the ball. He’s technical and he can play and he’s got great vision. He can play round corners. And he’s clever. He manoeuvres the ball lovely,” he told The 2 Robbies.

“But I was surprised with his physicality actually. Sometimes he’d track back really well. He was strong, he was overaggressive in the one moment where he got a yellow card where he rushed up to the [referee]. I thought Yves Bissouma was very good.”

Bissouma has quickly become so integral to the Tottenham side. Certainly, their new-look spine has made an amazing start to the season, with Cristian Romero and Son Heung-min really stepping up. Meanwhile, James Maddison has been brilliant so far.

His form makes you wonder what Antonio Conte was thinking. The Italian never seemed to be completely sold on the former Brighton star. And Bissouma barely played when he was available last season.

Now it would be a monumental blow for Tottenham if they were without Bissouma at any stage. He has been one of the best midfielders in the Premier League so far this season.

And his partnership with Pape Matar Sarr should only get better and better.

It is definitely a big boost for Tottenham to have Bissouma playing so well.