Burnley have offer of £10m accepted for talented French forward

Burnley are continuing to strengthen the ranks ahead of the new season and have now had a bid accepted for young French forward, Wilson Odobert.

The teenager had a good season with Troyes last season but is set to be among a number of players set to leave the Ligue 2 club.

And according to a report from Foot Mercato this afternoon, Burnley have made a £10m move to sign Odobert.

The 18-year-old scored seven times last season and is capable of playing across all three front positions if needed.

Burnley manager Vincent Kompany has made a habit of bringing in players who are relatively unknown on these shores and turning them into stars.

Photo by Marcio Machado/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

The likes of Manuel Benson shone last season for the Clarets as they won promotion and Kompany clearly sees potential in Odobert.

The Clarets are looking to cement themselves back in the Premier League this season and have made a number of moves in the transfer market already.

And while Odobert might well be one for the future, Kompany clearly sees the potential in the youngster.

A young talent to watch for Burnley fans

Burnley fans will have full trust in Vincent Kompany’s judgement on players and the signing of someone like Odobert will be exciting for those inside Turf Moor.

Odobert is very much an unknown quantity in England but there’s an obvious talent there. Troyes are losing a number of players this season after relegation, with Yasser Larouci another who has sealed a move to England.

For Burnley, they’ll hope Odobert is a small gamble that pays off in the long term.