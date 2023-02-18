Bukayo Saka's impressive stats in Arsenal victory at Aston Villa











Arsenal came from behind twice to secure a dramatic 4-2 win at Aston Villa on Saturday.

The Gunners were desperate to get back to winning ways in the Premier League after three games without a win.

Wednesday’s loss to Manchester City was especially painful, as it knocked Arsenal off the top of the table.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Mikel Arteta’s charges didn’t start well at all, conceding after just five minutes.

Ollie Watkins latched on to Matty Cash’s long ball before beating William Saliba and finding the far corner.

Arsenal responded 11 minutes later, Bukayo Saka rifling a powerful effort into the roof of the Villa net.

The hosts struck again to go 2-1 up by half-time, Philippe Coutinho finishing off a good team move.

It had been a deflating first half for the Gunners faithful, but things got much better – eventually.

On 61 minutes, Oleksandr Zinchenko found space and lashed home from Martin Odegaard’s short corner.

As the clock ticked towards injury time, Arsenal still stood to lose two crucial points.

However, the Gunners delivered right when it mattered.

In the third minute of injury time, Jorginho had a go with an ambitious shot from range.

His effort cannoned off the woodwork and came off Emi Martinez before going into the Villa net.

Minutes later, the former Arsenal goalkeeper went up for a corner as Villa chased an equaliser.

Arsenal cleared, broke forward, and Gabriel Martinelli raced clear to fire into the unguarded goal.

Better still, City could only draw 1-1 at Nottingham Forest, keeping the Gunners two points clear at the top.

Starboy

Many of Arsenal’s players impressed on the day, with one being especially good even when things weren’t looking great.

I’m talking of course about Bukayo Saka, the Gunners talisman and poster boy.

The 21-year-old was getting rough treatment from Villa’s defenders all afternoon, yet he just kept going.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Saka took his goal well and was Arsenal’s most dangerous attacking threat.

As per Whoscored, he clocked up some impressive stats.

Saka registered six shots, two of which were on target.

He also took 85 touches of the ball and completed three dribbles.

Saka weighed in with 10 crosses, four long balls, and even contributed defensively with four tackles.

The Hale End graduate continues to impress for Arsenal even when the rest of the team is struggling.

The question is – when will he pen a new contract?

It’s shocking that Saka is still on a reported £70,000-a-week.