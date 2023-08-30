Arsenal star Bukayo Saka was absolutely delighted to see defender William Saliba named in the PFA Team of the Season.

The French international posted on social media after being named in the team alongside several of his Arsenal teammates.

Despite missing out on the Premier League title, the Gunners still had a fantastic campaign.

They ran Pep Guardiola’s side incredibly close and have been recognised by their peers for their efforts.

Bukayo Saka and William Saliba were joined in the team by goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale and captain Martin Odegaard.

Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images

It’s a brilliant sign for the club that four of their players were recognised as the best of the best in the Premier League.

Mikel Arteta will know how important it is to build his team around these players and has already made some great signings to build on last year’s fantastic campaign.

Saka was delighted to see Saliba named in the Team of the Season alongside him.

The French centre-back is the most important player in Arenal’s defence right now, especially with Gabriel now dropping to the bench.

Saka delighted Saliba was named in the Team of the Season

Posting on Instagram after the awards ceremony, Saliba said: “A massive honour to be in the Team of the Season, thank you all the fans, Arsenal staff & @the_pfa.”

Buakyo Saka replied and simply said: “Deserved,” while Gabriel Magalhaes and Leandro Trossard both loved hearing the news.

© 2023 INSTAGRAM FROM META.

Mikel Arteta has been tinkering with his defence all season with some mixed results.

He’s been forced to use three different left-backs in the Premier League this season with Oleksandr Zinchenko not quite fully fit.

Gabriel being dropped to the bench has confused plenty of Arsenal fans, while there are question marks over whether Thomas Partey should be playing on the right.

However, the one constant throughout all of this is William Saliba’s place at centre-back.

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Saka and Saliba thoroughly deserve to be named in the Team of the Season after their performances last year.

Arsenal fans will hope they can continue to play at that level and given their ages, they could improve even further.