Bukayo Saka shares what he told Eddie Nketiah while Arsenal winner was being checked by VAR











Arsenal star Bukayo Saka has shared with Sky Sports what he said to his teammate Eddie Nketiah when his winning goal against Manchester United was being checked by VAR yesterday.

The Gunners picked up an important win at the Emirates Stadium as they overcame a resilient United side. Marcus Rashford opened the scoring after nutmegging Thomas Partey and drilling a long-range effort past Aaron Ramsdale.

Nketiah came up big for Mikel Arteta’s side once again as he bagged a brace, with his first of the evening cancelling out Rashford’s opener.

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Saka got on the scoresheet with a stunning long-range effort during the second-half, but Erik Ten Hag’s men battled back through Lisandro Martinez.

Arsenal were pushing United back for the last 20 minutes of the game and thoroughly deserved their late winner.

Nketiah was first to react in the box as he flicked Martin Odegaard’s attempted shot past David de Gea. But the 23-year-old’s goal was in doubt for a few moments as it was checked by VAR for a possible offside.

Of course, Nketiah was actually level with Martinez and the goal rightly stood. And after the game, Saka said he told his teammate that he knew he was onside.

Saka shares what he said to Nketiah during VAR check

Speaking to Sky Sports’ Geoff Shreeves after the game, Nketiah said: “You know what, me and B [Saka] were speaking because I saw Martinez next to me so I thought I was onside but when you see that purple screen come up, your heart always goes a bit.”

Saka laughed at his teammate’s reaction to the goal but insisted that he knew it wouldn’t be ruled out by VAR.

“No, I told him that he was onside. I could see, he was onside,” he said.

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Nketiah was clearly onside, but there was also a check regarding Oleksandr Zinchenko’s positioning during the build-up to the goal.

The Ukrainian was also in-front of United’s last defender, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, much to the relief of Arsenal fans and Nketiah.

Yesterday’s win feels like a massive step for the Gunners in terms of their title aspirations. Arteta’s side have come through two difficult fixtures over the past week after also beating Tottenham last weekend.

Show all