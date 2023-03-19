Bukayo Saka shares what he did to Rob Holding right after Arsenal beat Palace today











Bukayo Saka has admitted that he gave Rob Holding a ‘big hug’ after Arsenal thrashed Crystal Palace today.

The Gunners bounced back from Thursday’s Europe League exit with an emphatic 4-1 win over Palace on Sunday afternoon.

Saka was undoubtedly the star of the show as he grabbed two goals on the day, while Gabriel Martinelli and Granit Xhaka also got in on the act.

But Saka has singled out Holding for praise after the Englishman was handed his first start of the Premier League season today.

With William Saliba sidelined, Arteta had to choose between Jakub Kiwior and Holding for the role alongside Gabriel Magalhaes.

Holding certainly didn’t disappoint as he put in a solid display and Saka has admitted that he is delighted for his teammate.

Saka praises ‘magnificent’ Holding

Speaking to Arsenal’s official website, Saka shared what he did to Holding as he walked into the Gunners’ dressing room after today’s win.

“I gave him a big hug when he came into the changing room because he deserves it,” he said.

“He was magnificent. We need that, you know, when he’s coming in to stay at the level that we’ve been playing. He was unbelievable today, so credit to him.”

Holding has mainly been used as a back-up option under Arteta this season as he’s stepped into the side for Europa League games and cup competitions.

The 27-year-old should now get the chance to partner Gabriel in central defence on a weekly basis while Saliba is sidelined.

Arteta will be delighted with how Holding performed today, especially as he had only made seven substitute appearances in the Premier League beforehand.

There’s a real togetherness about this Arsenal squad and they have managed to navigate their way through every setback that’s been thrown their way this season.

Of course, there will be sterner tests ahead for Holding if Saliba is sidelined for a prolonged period, but he showed he is ready to step up today.

