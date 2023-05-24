Bukayo Saka says 'really good' Arsenal man is the key reason for his progress











Arsenal forward Bukayo Saka has been piling the praise on manager Mikel Arteta and believes the Spaniard is key to his world-class improvement this season.

Few expected Arsenal to challenge for the title this season, but they managed to and were top of the Premier League for over 200 days.

Despite this, inexperience and a run of poor form saw them concede the title to Manchester City. Their campaign shouldn’t be discredited as it was a great achievement for the Gunners.

A huge reason for their success has been due to the development of young stars Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli. They have both been huge threats on the wing.

(Photo by Charlotte Wilson/Offside/Offside via Getty Images)

Bukayo Saka on Arteta

Arteta has managed to massively improve the club and get them to the Champions League for the first time since 2016. It is no shock to see him praised by a key player.

Speaking on the Arsenal channel with former Gunners star Ian Wright, Saka spoke about the £8.3m-a-year (£160k-a-week) coach.

He said: “He’s serious when he needs to be serious. He’s a really good person. He really cares about the players personally as well. As a player you really connect with him.

“Personally he has been so good to me. Since he came in I have improved so much I could never have improved the player I have become now from the player I was then. I’m so grateful to him.”

Saka has been amazing for the North London side. Many believe that he should be in the Team of the Season for his good performances.

In the Premier League, the English international has 13 goals and 11 assists. His form hasn’t been great for the last month but no doubt he will learn and be able to keep up his world class talent throughout all 38 games next season.

Saka has received many plaudits, including from pundit Gary Neville as he called the winger ‘magical‘. No doubt Arteta has had a big influence on his talent and this should see him become a consistent world-class star sooner rather than later.

(Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)