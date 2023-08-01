Bukayo Saka says ‘no one sees’ how hard 23-year-old Arsenal player works

Arsenal star Bukayo Saka has raved about Reiss Nelson and his work ethic behind the scenes at London Colney.

The Gunners are gearing up for the new season and Saka will once again be their star man. The Englishman is one of the best players in the Premier League, and he has the ability to win games on his own.

However, Saka alone will not be able to help Arsenal win the Premier League – players like Nelson need to step up too. The Arsenal number seven raved about his compatriot while speaking to ESPN today.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Bukayo Saka says no one sees how hard Reiss Nelson works at Arsenal

Bukayo Saka and Reiss Nelson both came through the ranks at Arsenal, but their careers have panned out slightly differently.

The Gunners’ number seven has gone from strength to strength since his debut and is up there with the best right-wingers in world football right now.

Nelson, on the other hand, has had a difficult few years. The Englishman was the original ‘starboy’ at Hale End, where everyone expected him to become a top player for Arsenal.

He hasn’t quite fulfilled that hype, but he showed last season that he has the quality to step up when required, despite starting just five games in all competitions.

Saka knows Nelson better than most others and he said about him: “I am happy every time I see one of my boys do well – Reiss Nelson, the winner [against Bournemouth]. I am so happy for him, that moment. He deserved it.

“No one sees how hard he works behind the scenes and he has been unlucky with some injuries. I hope he can kick on from there.

“Eddie as well; Emile — I hope we can continue to make an impact because we all love this club.”

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

TBR View:

Nelson has always had the talent to play for Arsenal, but it almost felt like he didn’t quite believe in his own ability when he broke into the first team.

Last season, however, despite the limited minutes, things changed for the 23-year-old.

Nelson seemed to have a spring in his step every time he came on, and he looked a completely different player to what he had previously shown.

Arteta pushed hard to keep him at the club in the summer, and everyone at Arsenal will be hoping he’ll have a big season now.