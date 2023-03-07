Bukayo Saka says he was stunned by player Arsenal let go two years ago











Arsenal star Bukayo Saka has named Mesut Ozil as the one who impressed him the most when he was called up to senior training for the first time.

The young Englishman has become one of the best players in the Premier League now, but until New Year’s day in 2019, he hadn’t even made his league debut yet.

That is a remarkable rise in such a short space of time, and rubbing shoulders with world-class players definitely must have played a part in helping him become the player he is today.

Arsenal star Bukayo Saka says he was really impressed by Mesut Ozil

Arsenal under Mikel Arteta are the best team in the Premier League at the moment.

The Spaniard has achieved this without any real superstars at the club. He has transformed the Gunners with young players, and they are now in with a huge chance of winning the Premier League this season.

This is very different to when Arsenal actually had superstars in their side – the likes of Mesut Ozil, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette.

Those players didn’t push the Gunners to a league title, but it looks like they’ve inspired the youngsters in one way or another. Ozil definitely caught Saka‘s eye.

The Arsenal number seven was asked who impressed him the most when he first trained with the first team. He quickly named the German World Cup winner.

Saka told BBC’s Football Focus, as quoted by HITC: “I think I would probably say Mesut Ozil.

“He plays in his own world. Some of the things he does and you look at him ‘just wow’.”

TBR View:

Ozil is one of those players who just never got the credit he deserved.

The German was constantly criticised for his body language on the pitch and the way things ended for him at Arsenal two years ago made him much less of a fan favourite at the Emirates than he previously was. However, he was one of the best playmakers of this generation.

Ozil’s influence has definitely helped the likes of Saka and Smith Rowe in their path to becoming stars in the Premier League, and the two players could easily surpass what the German did for the club during his time there.

That may happen as early as in May, if the Gunners win the Premier League title.

