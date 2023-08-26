Bukayo Saka reacts with two words after £12m Arsenal star tackles him in training

Arsenal stars Bukayo Saka and Jorginho were hard at work in training yesterday ahead of the Gunners’ Premier League clash against Fulham this afternoon.

Mikel Arteta‘s men have gotten off to a great start to the new season, winning each of their first two games. Saka has been a star, and it’s almost impossible to stop him when he’s in full flow.

Jorginho, however, tried his best in training yesterday.

Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Bukayo Saka tells Jorginho to be careful after tackle in Arsenal training

Arsenal boss Arteta expects 110 per cent from every single player in training, and Jorginho and Bukayo Saka were giving it their all yesterday.

Competition for places in the Gunners’ squad is very high at the moment. Saka is a guaranteed starter, but Jorginho needs to convince Arteta to give him a chance over players like Thomas Partey and Declan Rice.

Being his usual self yesterday, Jorginho put in a shift, and one picture shows how the £12 million Italian slid in with a tackle in an attempt to stop Saka from getting away from him.

Jorginho posted that picture on Instagram yesterday, and Saka decided to comment.

“Careful eh,” he wrote.

Jorginho replied saying: “Calma!”

© 2023 INSTAGRAM FROM META

TBR View:

Arsenal are set to take on Fulham this afternoon in what will be their second London Derby this week.

The Gunners were made to work hard by Crystal Palace on Monday. They played the last 30 minutes with 10 men following Takehiro Tomiyasu’s red card and showed real togetherness to pick up the win.

Jorginho played a huge part in that after coming on as a substitute, using his experience and composure to help his side get over the line.

We don’t think Jorginho will start today, but he’s a great option to have on the bench to bring on late in the game.