Bukayo Saka praises 'incredible' Arsenal teammate Ben White after Crystal Palace











Bukayo Saka was the star of the show for Arsenal today but being as humble as ever, the Gunners winger praised his teammates.

Saka helped himself to two goals and an assist as Arsenal hammered Crystal Palace. It was a fine way to sign off for the international break, as Arsenal continue to romp clear at the summit.

For Saka, it was another brilliant performance. But, as we all know, Saka is a humble and down to earth guy.

And speaking after the game, Saka was quick to laud the impact of Ben White, while also putting in a special mention for Martin Odegaard too.

“We’re really happy. We’ve won five games in a row now which is very difficult to do in this League. We’ve built some good momentum, winning games, playing really well,” Saka told PL Productions.

“Ben White was incredible today, he’s been incredible this season, and we’re building a great partnership – me, him and Martin [Odegaard] on that right side. Of course, I’m not going to tell you the secrets, what we work on in the training ground, but I’m enjoying playing with them”

White has been an integral player this season. Since signing for £50m from Brighton, the England man has proven himself to be quite the player for Mikel Arteta.

TBR’s View: Ben White is one of the best defenders around

Which makes Gareth Southgate’s decision not to include him in his latest England squad all the more bizarre.

There is clearly something not sitting quite right with Ben White and England right now. But for Arsenal, it just means they are seeing the best of him and not risking him being injured.

As Saka says, White has been incredible at times and he really looked the business today v Palace.

£50m looked a huge price tag at the time. But now, Ben White is looking like a bargain.