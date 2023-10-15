Bukayo Saka left applauding after 24-year-old Arsenal player’s latest international display

Bukayo Saka has sent his Arsenal teammate Eddie Nketiah a message on social media after he was handed his England debut on Friday night.

Nketiah came on as a late substitute on Friday as England beat Australia 1-0 at Wembley.

The 24-year-old has been prolific for England’s youth sides over the years, having netted 16 goals in 17 appearances for the Under-21s.

Of course, Nketiah was also called up to Gareth Southgate’s squad last month but failed to make his debut.

The Arsenal striker was finally handed his opportunity on Friday as he replaced goalscorer Ollie Watkins.

Nketiah put in a solid display despite having limited time to impact the game and impressed with his work rate off the ball.

And Saka has sent Nketiah a message on Instagram after the striker made his long-awaited England debut.

Saka left applauding after Nketiah’s England debut

Nketiah took to Instagram after the game to express his delight at earning his first cap for England.

He wrote: “England debut at Wembley, thank you God.”

And it’s fair to say that Saka was left delighted for his Arsenal teammate.

Nketiah has impressed for Arsenal so far this season despite struggling to find the back of the net frequently.

The striker has netted just two goals in eight Premier League appearances but has featured in every game under Mikel Arteta during the current campaign.

Of course, it seems unlikely that Nketiah will nail down his place in the England side anytime soon due to Harry Kane’s role under Southgate.

But there is certainly a place in the squad up for grabs as Southgate is yet to find his preferred back-up option to Kane.