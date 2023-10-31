Arsenal star Bukayo Saka has sent Jude Bellingham a message on Instagram after the midfielder picked up the Kopa Trophy last night.

Bellingham pipped the likes of Jamal Musiala and Pedri to the award on Monday evening after a stellar start to life at Real Madrid.

The 20-year-old scooped the award at last night’s Ballon d’Or ceremony in Paris.

The Englishman is now recognised as the best young player in world football and Bukayo Saka has sent his international teammate a message on social media.

Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Saka sends message to Bellingham

Bellingham took to Instagram last night to express his delight after picking up the award.

He wrote: “Beautiful night at the Ballon d’Or for the first time. Very honoured to be awarded with the Kopa Trophy.

“Thank you to all teammates, members of staff and coaches who have helped and shown me support up until this point of my journey and especially in the past year. Finally, couldn’t be possible without the love from the fans.

“Now to continue to work for the most important thing in football, success and trophies with the team!”

The likes of Yunus Musah and Xavi Simons both left comments beneath the post, while Saka also replied to his England teammate.

The Arsenal winger posted two round-of-applause emojis to congratulate the Real Madrid star.

It’s fair to say that Bellingham deserved to pick up the Kopa Trophy last night as the youngster has enjoyed an exceptional year.

He starred for England at the World Cup before making the switch to Madrid from Borussia Dortmund over the summer.

The former Birmingham City man has quickly established himself as a key man at Madrid and has netted 10 goals in as many La Liga appearances this season.

Photo by Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

The future certainly looks promising for England, with the likes of Saka and Bellingham at Gareth Southgate’s disposal.

Saka has already excelled for England and alongside Bellingham he was arguably the standout performer for the Three Lions at last year’s World Cup.