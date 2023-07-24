Bukayo Saka finds one word to describe Mikel Arteta after being asked by new Arsenal teammate

Bukayo Saka has described Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta as a ‘genius’ after being asked the question by his new teammate Kai Havertz.

Saka and Havertz have been speaking to ESPN after the German star completed a £60 million switch to Arsenal this month.

The 24-year-old endured an underwhelming spell at Chelsea, but will be hoping to kick-start his career under Arteta.

And it’s fair to say that Saka is a huge fan of the Spaniard, with the winger heaping praise on him during in an interview with Havertz.

Saka uses one word to describe Arteta

Saka was asked to ‘describe Mikel Arteta in one word’ by Havertz and the Hale End Academy product labelled him a ‘genius’.

Just moments before, the 21-year-old was also asked “Which manager would you like to play under past or present?”

And he responded: “Mikel.”

Havertz seemed slightly surprised by Saka’s answer and told the youngster that he already plays under Arteta.

But Saka doubled down on his response and said: “Yeah, but I like to play under [him]. Continue.”

It’s clear that Saka is a huge admirer of Arteta and it’s hardly surprising given his form under the Arsenal boss.

He’s developed into one of the best wingers in the Premier League under his guidance and has also established himself as a key member of the England set-up.

Saka posted his best numbers to date in an Arsenal shirt last season, while providing crucial goals in big moments.

The Englishman will be looking to build on a promising campaign, while Havertz will be hoping that Arteta has a similar impact on his career.