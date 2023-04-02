Bukayo Saka and Vinicius Junior both left amazed by Arsenal player’s display yesterday











Bukayo Saka and Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior have both taken to Instagram to praise Arsenal forward Gabriel Jesus after his display against Leeds United yesterday.

The Gunners continued their brilliant run of form in the Premier League with a 4-1 win over Leeds on Saturday afternoon.

Mikel Arteta’s men responded brilliantly to Manchester City thrashing Liverpool by the same scoreline just an hour before their win over Leeds.

Despite a slow start to the game, Arsenal took the lead through Jesus in the 35th minute after the Brazilian won a penalty, then stepped up to convert it.

The 25-year-old was handed his first start since returning from injury and managed to bag a brace before being replaced on the hour mark.

Now, both Saka and Vinicius have reacted to the Arsenal star’s display at the Emirates Stadium yesterday.

Photo by Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Saka and Vinicius left amazed by Jesus display

Jesus took to Instagram after the game to express his delight at making his long-awaited return to the starting line-up.

He wrote: “Very happy for the day I have lived today. After a lot of hard work and perseverance on the rehab, here we are again. Let’s go, Gunners!”

Saka replied beneath the post with a fire emoji, while Vinicius commented with three heart emojis.

View Instagram Post

Arsenal are showing no signs of slowing down or cracking under the pressure as they bid to get their hands on the Premier League title.

It will be a huge boost for Arteta to see Jesus back in the starting line-up and more importantly, back amongst the goals.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

The Brazil star was arguably Arsenal’s best player before picking up an injury at the World Cup and despite the fact that the team have handled his absence superbly, he will be vital to their chances of pipping City to the title.

Arteta even rested Saka for the first time in the Premier League yesterday, with Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli starting alongside Jesus.

Arsenal now have a brilliant range of attacking options and that will only benefit them down the final stretch of the campaign.

Show all