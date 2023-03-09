BT Sport presenter shares what happened in Tottenham's dressing room straight after AC Milan defeat











BT Sport presenter Jake Humphrey has shared what happened in Tottenham Hotspur’s dressing room right after they suffered defeat to AC Milan last night.

Spurs exited the Champions League after a goalless draw with the Serie A champions in north London last night.

Antonio Conte’s men failed to overturn a 1-0 deficit and didn’t really trouble Milan until the final few minutes of the game.

Harry Kane’s headed effort was the best chance they created throughout the entire game and that came in the fourth minute of stoppage time.

In truth, Spurs exited Europe with a whimper and it seems that Conte let his players know exactly how he felt straight after the game.

Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images

What happened in Tottenham’s dressing room after Milan defeat

Speaking on BT Sport, Humphrey claimed that it took Conte longer than usual to emerge from the dressing room for his post-match media duties.

“A disappointing night in the extreme for Tottenham this evening,” the presenter said. “And to that end we still haven’t heard from anybody.

“Nobody has emerged yet from the Tottenham dressing room. Conte remains in there, his players remain in there. Clearly some home truths are being shared.”

Photo by Fantasista/Getty Images

Conte did eventually emerge for his interview with BT Sport after the game but it seems that the Italian boss weighed in on his players after a disappointing night.

Spurs, as they have so often this season, looked toothless going forward and it was a relatively comfortable night for Stefano Pioli’s men.

With the way Tottenham played on the night, it would have been easy to forget that they went into the game trailing 1-0 on aggregate.

Conte will undoubtedly be disappointed after yet another Champions League exit and while the players underperformed on the night, he must shoulder some of the blame.

It’s clear that his current system just isn’t working for Tottenham right now and they have failed to score in each of their last three games in all competitions.

Show all