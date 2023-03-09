BT pundits criticise Matt Turner after Sporting goal against Arsenal











Rachel Brown-Finnis and Martin Keown have criticised Matt Turner, telling BT Sport (broadcast on 9/3; 18:44) that they are not convinced that you can trust the goalkeeper after the first goal Arsenal conceded against Sporting on Thursday.

Arsenal have some work to do to book their spot in the next round of the Europa League. The tie started well for the Premier League leaders, with William Saliba producing a towering header to put Mikel Arteta’s men in front.

Photo by Gualter Fatia/Getty Images

But Ruben Amorim’s men were able to turn the game around. And it seems that neither Brown-Finnis or Keown were impressed by Turner for the equaliser.

Brown-Finnis and Keown criticise Turner after Sporting goal

The home side scored when Goncalo Inacio headed home a Marcus Edwards corner. It was not the toughest chance, with Jakub Kiwior not jumping with the defender.

Photo by Joao Rico/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Kiwior received some of the blame. However, both pundits felt that Turner should have done a lot more given that the goal was scored from just a few yards out.

“He doesn’t command his area,” Brown-Finnis told BT Sport. “He knows it’s going to be an in-swinger so you’ve got to be a little bit flat to your line. But he’s not set so he’s moving. Therefore, if you’re moving, you can’t make a decision and go for it.

“He has to command this. It’s three yards out, he’s got to go and make contact, got to clatter the player. He’s uncontested, that doesn’t help Matt Turner that Kiwior just does nothing, almost shrugs away. That, to me, indicates he’s had a shout. We’ve not seen anything to say that, but the keeper’s got to come.”

“What I’d be saying, if I’m playing regularly with this keeper, I’m going to have to go and head things because I can’t necessarily trust him. I hope it’s a one-off,” Keown added.

It was a mixed first-half for the USMNT international. He made a couple of smart saves to deny the home side. However, he almost cost his team later in the half. Had Sporting’s players been a little more alert inside the box, they would have had a simple task of scoring after he gave the ball away.

It cannot be easy for Turner. Aaron Ramsdale is the clear number one at the Emirates. And thus, Turner has had to be very patient this season.

Ramsdale does not look like giving up his spot anytime soon. But the 28-year-old has to take the chances which come his way if he is ever going to stake a claim for significantly more game-time.

Unfortunately, it is hard to say that he did that after his performance on Thursday in Portugal.