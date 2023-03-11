BT pundit can't believe what Cody Gakpo did for Liverpool v Bournemouth today











Liverpool couldn’t follow up their hammering of Manchester United with another win as they whimpered to defeat at Bournemouth today.

A missed penalty from Mo Salah compounded a miserable day at the office for Jurgen Klopp’s side again. It summed up their inconsistencies all season, as Liverpool simply got out-fought by the Cherries in the main.

Still, there were chances for Liverpool to get something from the game. And after the penalty miss being the biggest chance, Cody Gakpo also spurned a golden opportunity right at the death.

Instead, Gakpo mis-fired, and BT Sport’s Jermaine Jenas commented on how fans could see the disappointment on the Dutchman’s face.

“It sat up perfectly for Gakpo to hit, he’s just got to hit the target. You can see the disappointment on his face,” Jenas said on BT Sport (via BBC Sport)

Gakpo has burst into life in recent weeks in a Liverpool shirt. His performance and two goals against United very much showed his class.

But it wasn’t to be for Gakpo, Nunez, or Salah today as the Reds ran out of steam. And with Tottenham winning, that top four push seems all the more difficult now.

TBR’s View: Gakpo will be thinking about this all night

There was a point when it seemed for all the world Gakpo was going to score, given the form he’s in. When he didn’t, there was almost an element of surprise among everyone.

Gakpo will be thinking about this chance all night now. It’s a long old trip back to Liverpool for the Reds squad and time for the Dutch forward to replay it in his head.

Liverpool will have to bounce back in midweek in Madrid. Failure to produce a performance will once again keep the negativity around the club.