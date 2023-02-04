BT commentator saw Sean Dyche shouting at Everton player in the 83nd minute v Arsenal











Sean Dyche was not impressed with substitute Neal Maupay late on in Everton’s 1-0 win over Arsenal this afternoon.

Dyche started Dominic Calvert-Lewin in his first game in charge of the Toffees, and the England international made it to the hour mark before being replaced by Maupay.

The Frenchman did plenty of good work, making himself a nuisance for the Arsenal defenders, who got increasingly frustrated as the minutes ticked away.

But on 83 minutes, Maupay robbed fellow substitute Jorginho and could have created a dangerous counter attack to make it 2-0.

Dyche not impressed with Maupay moment

But the Frenchman took on a hugely ambitious shot from distance and BT Sport commentator Darren Fletcher noticed Dyche was not best pleased.

He said: “Sean Dyche was out of picture but I can see him and the reaction wasn’t great towards Neal Maupay.”

But the new manager must be thrilled overall with what he saw from his side after just a few days in charge at Goodison Park.

Dyche had his new side showing all the hallmarks of his squad at Burnley and two former Clarets players made the difference on the day.

Dwight McNeil floated a corner onto the head of James Tarkowski to inflict just a second defeat of the season on Mikel Arteta’s men.

Next up is the Merseyside derby for Everton and they will need another huge performance to keep this momentum going in that game.