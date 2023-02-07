Bryan Gil and Giovani Lo Celso react after what happened to 29-year-old Tottenham player on Sunday











Bryan Gil and Giovani Lo Celso have sent messages to Harry Kane after he broke the all-time Tottenham scoring record.

Kane scored the only goal of the game against Manchester City, the club he flirted with in 2021, to surpass Jimmy Greaves’ tally.

Gil left Spurs in January, returning to his former club Sevilla, but is clearly still keeping an eye on what the club do in his absence.

The same goes for Lo Celso, who is also on loan in La Liga, with Villarreal, and both men congratulated Kane on his outstanding achievement.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Gil and Lo Celso congratulate Kane

Gil posted a message on his Instagram story, which read: “Congratulations on your new record Harry! It’s a pleasure to have played and trained with you!”

The Spaniard also added a ‘GOAT’ emoji, to make it clear what high esteem he holds Kane in, and Lo Celso took to Twitter for his message.

He wrote: “Congratulations on your new record! So many more to come, a big pleasure to play with you,” to the England captain.

Congratulations on your new record @HKane !! so many more to come 🙌🏼 a big pleasure to play with you 💙 pic.twitter.com/sb5fEw13Vo — Giovani Lo Celso (@LoCelsoGiovani) February 6, 2023

Kane’s record is absolutely outstanding, and he is chasing down the all-time Premier League tally of 260, set by Alan Shearer.

He is soon to be England’s record goalscorer, overtaking Wayne Rooney, and it is only the Manchester United legend, Shearer and Kane who have 200 Premier League goals to their name.

Kane deserves team trophies to go with his individual brilliance and this season, Spurs’ best chance is in the FA Cup, where they will face either Wrexham or Sheffield United in round five, with their replay taking place tonight.