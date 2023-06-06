Bruno Guimaraes's reaction after Allan Saint-Maximin posted on Instagram











Bruno Guimaraes has reacted to a post from Newcastle United teammate Allan Saint-Maximin on Instagram.

The French winger posted a long message on social media following the end of the Premier League season.

The campaign couldn’t have gone much better for Newcastle as they secured a very unlikely top-four finish.

Winning the Carabao Cup final would have been the perfect moment, to sum up how far this team has come under Eddie Howe.

Unfortunately, it wasn’t to be, although it’s hard to see that being the only time Newcastle reach a cup final given their current trajectory.

One player who might feel frustrated after this season is Allan Saint-Maximin.

Photo by Richard Callis/MB Media/Getty Images

He was initially in the team at the start of the season and played some brilliant football.

However, injuries once again scuppered his campaign and allowed other players to jump ahead of him in the pecking order.

Bruno Guimaraes has now reacted to a cryptic message from Saint-Maximin that suggests his future at Newcastle is uncertain.

It would be a shame to see one of the most skilful players in the Premier League depart this summer.

Newcastle star Guimarares responds to Saint-Maximin post

Taking to Instagram, Saint-Maximin said: “When I joined Newcastle in 2019, nobody understood my choice.

“I always believed in this club, as soon as I step onto the pitch, the fans directly adopted me.

“Since then there has been highs and lows, when we were in the relegation zone, but I always believed in the team and trusted the project even if it was hard to stay in the PL, I knew that the club deserved much better and we had to prove it.

“I want really want to thank all of my best supporters for supporting & believing in me.

“I always tried my best to help the club in the best way possible, even by playing injured…”

Newcastle star Bruno Guimaraes reacts to Allan Saint-Maximin’s post. Cr. (st_maximin) © 2023 INSTAGRAM FROM META.

“I am now entering a turning point in my career and I will give everything until the end to achieve my dreams.

“Thanks to everyone for the support, whatever happens, I will always give everything when I have the chance to step onto the pitch.”

Bruno Guimares replied to Saint-Maximin with love heart emojis, while Newcastle teammate Joe Willock said, “Love you broski!”

Newcastle star Bruno Guimaraes reacts to Allan Saint-Maximin’s post. Cr. (st_maximin) © 2023 INSTAGRAM FROM META.

TBR View – This summer could be right time for Saint-Maximin to move on

Given the resources available to Newcastle, it would be a surprise to see them not invest heavily in the transfer market this summer.

One area they may look to improve is on the wings, putting Saint-Maximin’s minutes at further risk.

The 26-year-old is approaching the peak of his career and can’t spend it sitting on the bench at St. James’ Park.

Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images

Although Guimaraes and his Newcastle teammates may not want to see Saint-Maximin go, it would make sense for all parties.

The club could recoup a decent fee and he could find a team capable of playing him every week.

Show all