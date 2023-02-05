Bruno Guimaraes reacts to Anthony Gordon’s debut for Newcastle United











Bruno Guimaraes has now posted a wordless reaction on Instagram to Anthony Gordon’s debut for Newcastle United last night.

Eddie Howe will be slightly disappointed after his side dropped two points against West Ham United at St James’ Park.

The Magpies got off to a dream start as Callum Wilson opened the scoring just minutes after Joe Willock had an effort ruled out.

David Moyes’ side battled back in the first-half after Newcastle switched off from a corner, which led to Lucas Paqueta managing to guide the ball past Nick Pope.

Newcastle certainly weren’t at their best yesterday and they missed their key man in Guimaraes in midfield., who’s serving a three-match ban after being sent-off in the League Cup semi-final this week.

The Brazilian was forced to watch on from the stands but he was left impressed by Gordon’s cameo display.

Photo by Richard Sellers/Getty Images

Guimaraes reacts to Gordon’s Newcastle debut

Gordon only signed for the Magpies last weekend but he seems to have settled in quickly at St James’ Park.

The 21-year-old looked bright after replacing Allan Saint-Maximin in the 70th minute and could have picked up an assist on his debut.

Photo by Richard Sellers/Getty Images

The youngster took to Instagram after the game to express his delight at making his first appearance for Howe’s side.

He wrote: “Not the result we were after but loved my debut!! Focused on the next one.”

Guimaraes left a wordless reply beneath the post as he reacted to Gordon’s debut with a fire emoji.

Saint-Maximin struggled on the day and Newcastle certainly looked like a more balanced side when Gordon replaced the Frenchman.

The former Everton star played a delightful through ball to Callum Wilson shortly after his introduction, but the English striker couldn’t manage to get his shot off.

Howe will be encouraged by Gordon’s cameo display yesterday and the youngster may have even earned himself a place in the starting line-up after Saint-Maximin failed to take his opportunity.

