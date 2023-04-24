Bruno Guimaraes left amazed by £40m Newcastle man’s display yesterday











Bruno Guimaraes took to social media yesterday to praise Newcastle United star Joelinton after his display against Tottenham Hotspur.

Newcastle thrashed Spurs 6-1 at St James’ Park on Sunday and had the game wrapped up inside the opening 21 minutes.

Both Jacob Murphy and Alexander Isak bagged a brace, while Joelinton got in on the act with a well-taken finish.

Joelinton started off the left-hand side for Newcastle yesterday and it’s fair to say that the Brazilian caused Tottenham plenty of problems.

It was his effort at goal in the first minute that led to Murphy’s opener and got the Magpies off to a flyer.

The 26-year-old has been exceptional under Eddie Howe this season and yesterday was just his latest brilliant display in a Newcastle shirt.

And Bruno Guimaraes was certainly impressed with Joelinton’s display as he took to Instagram to praise his teammate.

Guimaraes amazed by Joelinton

Joelinton posted on social media after the game and expressed his delight at picking up a crucial three points against Spurs.

He wrote: “What a game. What a team. What an atmosphere. Big win – Let’s go Newcastle!”

His teammates flocked beneath the post, with Joe Willock responding: “So good.”

And Guimaraes also replied: “What a player,” alongside two heart emojis.

Joelinton has been completely transformed under Howe after his £40 million switch to Newcastle had seemed destined to fail.

The Brazilian struggled to make an impact after being signed as a striker. But his move into midfield has proven to be a stroke of genius from Howe.

Of course, he’s also shown over the course of the campaign that he can do a brilliant job off the left-hand side as well.

