Bruno Fernandes has commented on Tottenham Hotspur’s fans and players after playing against them for Manchester United on Saturday.

Spurs picked up a 2-0 win in North London after an entertaining 90 minutes of action.

Tottenham started slowly and were fortunate to head into the break on level terms after Fernandes and Marcus Rashford failed to take their opportunities.

But Ange Postecoglou’s men put in a brilliant performance in the second half as they built on a promising end to the first period.

Pape Matar Sarr bagged his first-ever goal for the club with a well-taken finish in the 49th minute before a Lisandro Martinez own goal wrapped up the three points for Tottenham.

And while Bruno Fernandes rues the missed chances from United, he’s moved to praise Tottenham’s approach to the game.

Fernandes on what he noticed about Tottenham

Speaking to Manchester United’s official website, Fernandes admitted Sarr’s opener completely changed the atmosphere inside the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The Portuguese star was also impressed with Tottenham’s ‘aggressive’ approach on the day.

“Of course it [the feeling in the stadium] changed,” Fernandes said. “They get the motivation, on their side [it] was higher. They get pushed by the fans.

“But either way we still had some chances where we could score, we didn’t. And after, obviously you concede the second goal and starting from there on, you start to try to get one goal, you go with people in front, you give them some counters, you give them some moments to have the ball.

“But obviously they have quality, they have good players on the ball. They played a really good game.

“They are aggressive and in the second half, the last 20 minutes, they could control the game.”

Postecoglou has quickly implemented an attacking style of play at Spurs and their performances are a stark contrast to last season already.

Tottenham were completely outplayed by United at Old Trafford last season as they lost 2-0. The North Londoners also came from behind to pick up a 2-2 draw against Erik ten Hag’s men when they clashed at Spurs’ stadium last time out.

In both games, Spurs surrendered possession as they so often did in fixtures against the top sides under Antonio Conte.

It was refreshing for Tottenham fans to see their side playing on the front foot on Saturday against one of the better teams in the league.

Of course, it’s still early days for Postecoglou and his side rode their luck at times in the first half. But it was an encouraging performance considering it was only the Aussie boss’ second game in charge.