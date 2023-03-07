Bristol Rovers CEO says he met with Liverpool chief recently, shares what they spoke about











Speaking to What The Footie? Bristol Rovers’ CEO, Tom Gorringe has shared details of a meeting he had with Liverpool’s Director of Loans recently.

Gorringe’s Bristol Rovers currently have Jarrell Quansah on loan from Liverpool and the Reds’ Director of Loans was presumably checking in on how the centre-back is getting on.

During their discussion, Gorringe says that the Liverpool chief told him that he appreciated that Rovers have a good reputation for developing young players, having helped the likes of Elliot Anderson make a name in recent years.

Photo by Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Gorringe met with Liverpool Director

The Bristol CEO spoke about his chat with the Director of Loans at Anfield.

“We had the Director of Loans from Liverpool with us at the weekend. Obviously we have Jarell Quansah with us at the moment on loan from them and he said that we have a good reputation of giving young players opportunities and that reputation for giving young players opportunities and that reputation means that you get the best option and the first pick in terms of young players,” Gorringe said.

More deals to come?

It sounds like Bristol Rovers are carving out quite a good relationship with Liverpool, and we can’t help but wonder if there are more deals to come in the future.

As Gorringe says, a good reputation for helping loan players can help you get first refusal on other young stars in the future, and Liverpool have a few coming through who could do with first-team experience in a league like League One.

The likes of Mateusz Musialowski, Bobby Clark and Layton Stewart could all do with playing some lower-league football at this point, and perhaps a move to Bristol Rovers would make a lot of sense.

There’s clearly an open dialogue between the parties, so don’t be shocked if there’s a bit of a partnership going forwards.

