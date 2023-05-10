'Brilliant' Newcastle player could miss Leeds clash with injury, but he's edging closer to return











Newcastle United midfielder Sean Longstaff could miss the Leeds United game through injury, but he’s edging closer to a return.

Longstaff has been sidelined since he suffered a foot injury at Goodison Park last month.

The 25-year-old was forced off after a heavy challenge from Everton’s James Tarkowski and it’s fair to say that Newcastle missed him on Sunday.

Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

Eddie Howe’s men fell to a 2-0 defeat at St James’ Park to Arsenal and there were fears that Longstaff could be ruled out for the remainder of the campaign.

But The Daily Mail reports that he has avoided a serious injury and has an outside chance of making the trip to Elland Road on Saturday.

Longstaff avoids serious injury

The outlet claims that Longstaff visited the specialist on Tuesday and has not broken a bone.

Longstaff has avoided a serious injury and while he remains a doubt for the clash against Leeds, there is a chance he could return.

Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Longstaff has been ever-present in Newcastle’s midfield this season and he’s been a standout performer.

The ‘brilliant’ midfielder has been completely transformed under Howe after he had struggled to nail down a place in the side before this season.

Newcastle look set to secure their place in the top-four as they sit three points above fifth-place Liverpool, with a game in hand.

But the Magpies will be fully aware that there is still work to be done and Longstaff’s return will be a massive boost for them.

Show all