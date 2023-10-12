‘Brilliant’ defender Tottenham sold for just £12m could now join Barcelona for £47m

Barcelona are reportedly interested in signing Juan Foyth, a player who was once a part of Tottenham Hotspur.

Spurs are having a great season right now and they don’t really have a reason to look back on players they’ve let go. However, Foyth’s progress since leaving Tottenham has been excellent, and he could now secure a big-money move to Barcelona in the near future.

Photo by Aitor Alcalde Colomer/Getty Images

Juan Foyth could join Barcelona just two years after leaving Tottenham

Tottenham signed Juan Foyth from Estudiantes when he was a teenager back in 2017.

The Argentine was viewed by many as a huge talent at the time. He had all the qualities to succeed at the top level, but his time at Spurs wasn’t great.

Foyth played just 32 senior games for Tottenham during his time there. After failing to make a mark under both Mauricio Pochettino and Jose Mourinho, he was loaned out to Villareal in 2020.

The Argentine had an excellent season at El Madrigal, where he won the Europa League under Unai Emery in his first campaign there.

Emery decided to sign Foyth on a permanent deal in 2021 and Tottenham agreed to sell him for just £12.8 million, making a £4.8 million profit (TalkSPORT).

Now, after two more brilliant seasons at Villarreal, Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez, who wanted to sign him in the summer, is keen to get him in one of the next two transfer windows, reports ESPN.

It has been claimed that Villarreal demanded his full release clause of £47 million to be paid in the summer. Barca now believe the Yellow Submarine will be ‘more receptive to offers’ moving forward.

Photo by Maria Jose Segovia/vi/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Foyth could’ve been a star at Spurs

Juan Foyth’s performances at Villarreal and Barcelona’s interest now show that he is a ‘brilliant‘ defender.

The Argentine, still only 25, has been really good in Spain over the last three years, and that makes you wonder why he couldn’t do it at Spurs.

Perhaps, lack of opportunities in North London ruined any chance he had of establishing himself at Tottenham, which is a shame, as he would’ve saved them millions.

However, both parties are now delighted with where they are now, and that can only be a good thing.