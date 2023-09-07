‘Brilliant’ Crystal Palace star now said to be valued higher than Virgil van Dijk

New transfer valuations have come out for players across the globe and it shows that one Crystal Palace star is said to have a higher valuation than Virgil Van Dijk.

There are a lot of top talents and prospects at Crystal Palace as they look to build for the present and the future.

One of the best players at the club is defender Marc Guehi and the 23 year-old’s performances are clearly starting to get noticed by a lot of people.

According to The Football Observatory CIES, Guehi is now valued at £40million, whereas top Liverpool defender van Dijk is now valued at £30million.

Marc Guehi now has a higher value than Virgil van Dijk

Liverpool centre-back van Dijk has won it all at Liverpool and even placed third in the prestigious 2019 Ballon d’Or awards.

With van Dijk now 32 years-old, he is still a good player but his best levels are possibly behind him. Meanwhile, Guehi is still a young prospect at the age of 23 but has shown that he has a very high ceiling.

The English defender is now an consistent player in England squads and has already captained Palace on various occasions despite being so young.

He is a ‘brilliant‘ defender and with him also having leadership qualities and a top potential, it should not be a shock to see him now it a higher value than the Dutch international.

Multiple top Premier League sides like Arsenal were reportedly interested in signing Guehi this summer and it does feel like the Eagles will struggle to keep him long-term.

It will be interesting to see how Guehi’s career continues as he definitely has all the qualities to become a world-class centre-back.