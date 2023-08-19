‘Brilliant’: BBC pundit wowed by 26-year-old Liverpool player v Bournemouth

BBC Sport pundit Dion Dublin was in awe over what one Liverpool player pulled off in the game against Bournemouth today.

It was a horrible start for Liverpool as they went 1-0 down in the first 10 minutes. It could have been two if it wasn’t for a tight VAR call.

Bournemouth managed to hold on for a while, but in the 27th minute, winger Luis Diaz managed to level the score with a brilliant finish.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

This goal was pivotal in the match, as the longer Bournemouth had the lead, the more Liverpool fans would have worried.

The Reds went on to add two more goals and, thanks to Diaz’s response, ran out 3-1 winners over the Cherries.

Dion Dublin raves over Luis Diaz finish

The Colombian winger has started off the Premier League season in great form and has now scored in both of Liverpool’s games so far.

Speaking on BBC Sport after the goal, Dublin said: “Diaz is eight yards out, centre of the goal, the ball is bobbling into him.

“He knows he won’t be able to have the time to control it and turn, so he has instinctively flicked it into the air to volley it. Brilliant finish, great technique.”

It was sad last season when Diaz suffered a long-term injury as he was looking very sharp and immediately became a fan-favourite.

Now, with a full pre-season under his belt, we are seeing Diaz at his best and there is no doubting that his goalscoring form could easily continue.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Now, we are seeing the ‘exceptional‘ player thrive. He could become the talisman for Liverpool this season if he keeps up his good form.

The winger is still only 26 years old and definitely has a higher ceiling than the good level he is already playing at right now.