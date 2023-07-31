Everton’s 26-year-old defender Mason Holgate is still very likely to leave the club this summer.

That’s according to The Athletic who report that Holgate has interest from lower-level Premier League and Championship clubs.

Holgate signed for Everton all the way back in 2015 and has made 149 appearances for the senior side across his time.

He was once hailed a player with huge potential and he does still show that on occasion.

However, it seems that Sean Dyche doesn’t envisage the former England under-21 international in his plans.

Perhaps Holgate’s peak at Everton thus far was under Carlo Ancelotti.

The Italian manager looked to really enjoy working with Holgate and he was seemingly crucial to his plans.

However, since his departure he’s largely been on the periphery of things under Frank Lampard and now Dyche.

Everton fans won’t be too disappointed to see £70k-a-week Holgate leave, but they will regret that he never reached his full potential with them.

Whilst Holgate does still have moments where he’s ‘brilliant’, as Peter Crouch once called him, these don’t happen regularly enough.

Part of Dyche’s remit this summer is to fix a squad that has lacked direction for years.

And whilst a departure might seem harsh for the likes of Holgate it is needed for Everton to progress.

Everton needs a squad all pulling in one direction under one clear game plan, and it’s been a long time since that was the case.

And in that respect, Sean Dyche is the perfect manager.

Football fans far and wide know Dyche’s ideologies, what he expects from his teams, and he should have real success at Everton.

And if Holgate does leave, Everton fans will hope the funds received will be directed in the way of a new striker.

The position that has remarkably not yet been addressed by the club in this window.