Brighton CEO discusses Alexis Mac Allister's development and future amid Liverpool links











Speaking on the What The Footie Podcast, Paul Barber has been discussing Alexis Mac Allister’s future and the loan system implemented at Brighton.

Brighton are an absolutely brilliant club when it comes to developing and nurturing young talent, and one way in which they help their signings become stars is by giving them time out on loan.

Moises Caicedo, Kauro MItoma and Mac Allister all spent time away from Brighton after initially joining the club, and it’s done wonders for all three players.

Mitoma is becoming one of the Premier League’s most exciting players, Caicedo is a wanted man, while Barber has now admitted that some top clubs in Europe and England want to sign Mac Allister.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Mac Allister attracting interest

Barber spoke about the loan system and Mac Allister.

“That is a way of giving them a stepping stone into our club and that means that when they arrive they can hit the ground running and you’ll see someone like Alexis Mac Allister, in the space of three years he’ll go from a loan player at Boca Juniors to a World Cup winner and a regular in the Premier League that isn’t just attracting interest from not just Premier League clubs who are bigger than us, but clubs across Europe who are much bigger,” Barber said.

Worked brilliantly

The loan system that is implemented at Brighton clearly works brilliantly, and Mac Allister is one of the greatest success stories.

As Barber says, the ‘underrated’ midfielder has gone from being a loan player to a World Cup winner, and now, some of the biggest clubs in the world want him.

Where Mac Allister ends up remains to be seen, but the fact that the likes of Liverpool and Chelsea have been linked is a testament to just how good of a job Brighton have done with this young man.

Photo by ANP via Getty Images

Show all