‘Bright spark’: Stephen Warnock says one Wolves player was ‘too strong’ for Luton to handle today

Wolves had a rollercoaster of a game in their 1-1 draw vs Luton and BBC pundit Stephen Warnock stated that Pedro Neto was far too good for the opposition today.

Manager Gary O’Neil would have been frustrated as Wolves didn’t start off great in the match which was seen as one between two relegation battling sides.

Wolves looked to be getting into the game and starting to gain control but this was ended abruptly as Jean-Ricner Bellegarde was sent off. The red card was the right decision and something very silly to do.

In the end, the game ended 1-1 and it was probably a result Wolves would have taken due to the red card in the first half. Neto has been their shining light this season and he received more praised again today.

Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Stephen Warnock raves over Pedro Neto

Pedro Neto scored the goals for Wolves. Despite being down to 10-men, they took the lead and it was a lovely bit of play from the winger.

Warnock was the pundit on BBC and spoke about the goal as well as the quality of the attacker. He said: “If anyone was going to create a moment of magic in this game it was going to be Pedro Neto.

“He was too strong for Lockyer, direct and powerful run inside, and then he just lashes the ball into the back of the net. He was always going to be their bright spark.”

This is high praise from the BBC pundit but it was very much deserved for the player who has been one of few shining lights for Wolves this season.

Photo by Jack Thomas – WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images

Wolves will respect the point but they would have wanted more to pull themselves further away from the relegation zone.

So far in the Premier League, the Pedro Neto has managed one goal and four assists in his six Premier League appearances so far. If he carries on this form then he could be the catalyst for Wolves having a good season