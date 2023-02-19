Brian Deane makes Rafa Benitez claim as Leeds continue to search for new manager
Leeds United are continuing to look for a new manager after losing their biggest game of the season against Everton this weekend.
The Whites were punished for a below par performance that showed all the bad things Leeds fans have become accustomed to seeing this term. Everton simply wanted the game more and in the end, got what they deserved.
Of course, finding a new manager for Leeds has been easier said than done for Victor Orta and the board. So far, a host of names have turned them down, while others seem impossible to get.
And due to that, former Leeds striker Brian Deane believes that Rafa Benitez is the man for the job. Taking to Twitter, Deane pointed out the experience of Benitez, and with a series of ticks, suggested he is the man for the job.
Benitez was live in the Sky studios this weekend seemingly angling for a return to English football. He admitted he’s open to the right job. Both Leeds and Southampton are currently looking for new managers.
TBR’s View: Benitez could actually be a good short-term option
He’d be completely opposite to Jesse Marsch and Marcelo Bielsa but there is no doubt Rafa Benitez would help get this Leeds side organised.
Benitez has a track record of success and he’s done a good job pretty much wherever he has been. His time with Everton was never going to work out really. But that doesn’t diminish his stock.
Leeds need to make a decision and quickly. And if they do for Benitez, then they could have done a lot worse.
At the moment, it’s all about staying up. Leeds can’t afford to look too far into the future. In Benitez, they’d be getting a man who definitely knows how to get results. Even if it is just for the short-term.
You may also like…
- Robbie Keane praises ‘excellent’ Oliver Skipp after Tottenham beat West Ham
- Liverpool Transfer News: FSG prepared to fund mega-money move for Bellingham and his England teammate
- BBC pundit reacts to Son Heung-min cameo in Tottenham win v West Ham
- Sky Sports pundit spots who was the first to celebrate with Emerson Royal in Tottenham v West Ham