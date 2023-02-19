Brian Deane makes Rafa Benitez claim as Leeds continue to search for new manager











Leeds United are continuing to look for a new manager after losing their biggest game of the season against Everton this weekend.

The Whites were punished for a below par performance that showed all the bad things Leeds fans have become accustomed to seeing this term. Everton simply wanted the game more and in the end, got what they deserved.

Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

Of course, finding a new manager for Leeds has been easier said than done for Victor Orta and the board. So far, a host of names have turned them down, while others seem impossible to get.

And due to that, former Leeds striker Brian Deane believes that Rafa Benitez is the man for the job. Taking to Twitter, Deane pointed out the experience of Benitez, and with a series of ticks, suggested he is the man for the job.

Rafa Benitez at Elland Road anyone? Been there✅ seen it✅done it✅ — Brian Deane (@deanobri1968) February 19, 2023

Benitez was live in the Sky studios this weekend seemingly angling for a return to English football. He admitted he’s open to the right job. Both Leeds and Southampton are currently looking for new managers.

TBR’s View: Benitez could actually be a good short-term option

He’d be completely opposite to Jesse Marsch and Marcelo Bielsa but there is no doubt Rafa Benitez would help get this Leeds side organised.

Benitez has a track record of success and he’s done a good job pretty much wherever he has been. His time with Everton was never going to work out really. But that doesn’t diminish his stock.

Leeds need to make a decision and quickly. And if they do for Benitez, then they could have done a lot worse.

At the moment, it’s all about staying up. Leeds can’t afford to look too far into the future. In Benitez, they’d be getting a man who definitely knows how to get results. Even if it is just for the short-term.