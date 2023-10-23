Brentford defender Ben Mee has been talking about Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya following his performance against Chelsea.

Mee was speaking on BBC 5 Live after a thrilling match at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

One of the biggest talking points on Saturday evening was the performances of both goalkeepers.

David Raya looked shaky in possession during a match where conditions weren’t easy to deal with for any player.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Declan Rice immediately under-hit his first pass of the match such was the moisture on the pitch.

However, the key moment in Raya’s performance was his positioning for Mykhaylo Mudryk’s goal at the start of the second half.

He was lobbed by the Ukrainian’s overhit cross before Robert Sanchez gifted the ball to Rice at the other end for him to strike a pinpoint shot into the empty net.

Ben Mee has now addressed how Raya will react to a difficult performance for Arsenal against Chelsea.

The pair know each other from their time at Brentford together and helped the Bees record a top-half finish last season.

Mee reacts to Raya’s performance for Arsenal vs Chelsea

Asked if Raya has the personality to carry on after the mistake he made on Saturday, Mee said: “Yeah, I think 100%. He has a great character, a calm head on his shoulders.

“Again, he’s willing to put the ball at risk. I think [Mikel] Arteta will be quite pleased with how he’s been generally overall.

“I think he’s been moving the ball well and obviously there’s two good goalkeepers there fighting for a spot.

“I’m a big fan of [Aaron] Ramsdale as well but for me, David [Raya] is a top goalkeeper, makes great saves as well as you know he obviously got caught out for the cross-shot yesterday.

“He’s really good with his feet, obviously the Spanish national side the way they play as well.

“So, no, he’s top class, a top quality goalkeeper.”

Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Mee highlighted how good Raya is with his feet but he struggled to find his Arsenal teammates at times against Chelsea.

He wasn’t the only player to have an off day with the normally reliable Martin Odegaard putting in one of his worst performances in an Arsenal shirt according to one pundit.

All eyes will now be on Mikel Arteta’s team sheet for tomorrow’s Champions League clash with Sevilla.

It would be harsh to drop Raya after his performance on Saturday, but Aaron Ramsdale didn’t do an awful lot wrong before he lost his place in the side.