Brentford boss Thomas Frank has admitted that he noticed a big difference with Tottenham Hotspur’s style of play yesterday.

Spurs were forced to settle for a draw at the Gtech Community Stadium on Sunday after a thrilling 90 minutes of action.

Cristian Romero gave Tottenham the lead inside the opening 15 minutes before newly-appointed captain Heung-Min Son was judged to have fouled Mathias Jensen in the penalty area.

Bryan Mbeumo sent the Guglielmo Vicario the wrong way and Yoane Wissa put the Bees ahead 10 minutes later.

Spurs managed to find an equaliser just before half-time as Emerson Royal popped up with an excellent finish from range.

Despite a slightly dull second half in terms of goals, Thomas Frank claims that he’s noticed a big change in Tottenham’s style of play under Ange Postecoglou.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

Frank on Tottenham

“More offensive-minded, definitely,” Frank said of Postecoglou’s Tottenham side.

“I think everyone could see that, and no surprise compared to what we saw in the four friendlies that we watched back and Ange’s Celtic team.” as quoted by The Athletic.

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Spurs dominated possession yesterday and looked like a completely different side from the one that lost 3-1 to Frank’s men back in May.

Postecoglou has admitted that his side didn’t create enough clear-cut opportunities on the day. But the improvements are there for all to see.

The Aussie boss has only been working with his Tottenham squad for a few weeks and with no European commitments this season, he will get extra time on the training ground with his players.