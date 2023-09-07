Brennan Johnson was left really annoyed by 26-year-old Tottenham player last season, he snapped him in anger

Although now teammates at Tottenham Hotspur, Brennan Johnson did once have quite the fiery moment with Spurs’ Richarlison.

When Spurs visited Johnson’s old club Nottingham Forest last season Richarlison decided to perform a few keepy-uppies when his side were winning.

Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

Brennan Johnson took a particular disliking to that which can be seen in a Sky Sports video.

Johnson left a very late challenge on Richarlison and wiped out his new Tottenham teammate.

Of course this is quite pertinent given the two will probably now be competing for a starting spot in Ange Postecoglou’s team.

Although not a direct replacement, 22-year-old Johnson will be left with some of the task of replacing Harry Kane.

It would seem Spurs decided it was best to have multiple alternatives to Kane upfront rather than signing one like for like superstar.

Richarlison will surely be given more chances to prove his Tottenham value in the coming months but may have to share his opportunities with Johnson.

Of course it was Son Heung-Min who started centrally in Spurs’ recent 5-2 victory against Burnley.

Johnson cleared out Richarlison against Tottenham last season

Although Johnson and Richarlison shared this frosty moment in the past, it’s surely something to laugh about between the Tottenham pair now.

And Postecoglou will be hoping that his Spurs players really push each other on in several areas of his squad.

Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images

One forgotten man might be Rodrigo Bentancur.

Bentancur is scheduled to return to fitness in the near future and should be a very welcome addition to Postecoglou’s fledgling project.

Ange will surely be hoping that Bentancur can push the likes of Pape Matar Sarr whilst he’s returning to full fitness.

Tottenham now seem in a very exciting position to move forwards, and Johnson competing with Richarlison is a great example of it.

Ange’s project is still in its early days, but there’s already so many reasons for optimism.