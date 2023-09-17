Brennan Johnson shares what happened in the Tottenham dressing room after yesterday’s win

Brennan Johnson has offered some insight into the mood in the Tottenham Hotspur dressing room after a dramatic late win over Sheffield United.

Johnson spoke to Spurs Play after making his debut for Tottenham yesterday following his £47.5 million switch from Nottingham Forest on deadline day.

The 22-year-old was introduced into the action in the 80th minute as Ange Postecoglou’s men searched for a late goal.

Spurs dominated the game yesterday but found themselves a goal behind heading into stoppage time.

Gustavo Hamer gave the Blades a 1-0 lead against the run of play in the 70th minute. But Tottenham produced a stunning turnaround in the last four minutes of added time.

Photo by Stephanie Meek – CameraSport via Getty Images

Richarlison netted a well-taken header before setting up Dejan Kulusevski for a last-minute winner.

And Johnson was asked about the mood in the dressing room after a brilliant comeback win.

Johnson shares what happened in the Tottenham dressing room after Sheffield United win

Spurs journalist Paul Miles asked Johnson about the scenes in the dressing room after a stunning comeback win.

He said: “You’ve got to take us into the dressing room, Brennan. What’s it like in there?”

“Yeah it’s a good place right now, everyone’s so excited and I think more we deserved it [the win] to be honest,” Johnson responded.

“We weren’t at our best for the first half and maybe the first 60 minutes, but we showed them sniffs we can get chances and create stuff.

“Even if it goes to the last minute and it’s still got to be a 110-minute performance and we showed that today.”

Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images

Tottenham weren’t at their best yesterday as they struggled to take their opportunities against a resilient Sheffield United side.

But these types of wins will only help to build on the positive feeling around the club at the moment.

Spurs looked down and out with just four minutes of stoppage time remaining. Yet, they will now head into next weekend’s trip to Arsenal on a high after a brilliant comeback win.