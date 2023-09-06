Brennan Johnson says he’s already been impressed with Ange Postecoglou as he labelled Tottenham Hotspur’s style of play ‘incredible’.

Johnson has been speaking to Tottenham’s official website after signing for the club on deadline day last week.

The 22-year-old was snapped up from Nottingham Forest for a fee worth around £47.5 million after emerging as Ange Postecoglou’s top attacking target.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Spurs have got off to a flyer under Postecoglou so far having picked up three wins and a draw from their opening four Premier League games.

The Aussie boss has transformed their style of play in just a matter of weeks and it’s fair to say Johnson has taken note of his new boss’ brand of football.

Johnson on Postecoglou

Speaking to Tottenham’s official media team, Johnson lauded Postecoglou’s new-look Spurs side.

“I’ve been really impressed,” he said. “I’ve managed to watch two of the games against Bournemouth and Brentford on the opening day and the style of play has been incredible.

“I think all the players have got behind it and you can really see them coming together.”

Photo by Jon Hobley/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Postecoglou has already earned plenty of plaudits during the early stages of his Spurs tenure.

He came into a difficult situation after the club had finished eighth last season, with the Tottenham board under significant pressure after yet another failed managerial appointment in Antonio Conte.

But Postecoglou has turned Spurs’ fortunes around and while it’s still early days, it’s clear that his style of football is making an impact in the Premier League.

It’s no surprise that Johnson has taken note of Spurs’ attacking style and he’s the sort of player who should thrive in such a system.