Brennan Johnson says 30-year-old Tottenham player has said ‘unbelievable things’ to him

Tottenham Hotspur newcomer Brennan Johnson has revealed how Ben Davies helped sell Spurs to him.

The Lilywhites got the signing of the Wales international over the line on deadline day for a reported £47.5million.

Johnson joined Tottenham in wake of an impressive rise to prominence at Nottingham Forest, where he came through the ranks.

The 22-year-old registered eight goals and three assists in the league for the Reds last season, and 10 goals in all competitions.

Johnson’s efforts helped Steve Cooper’s side retain their Premier League status in their first season back.

Prior to his outstanding top-flight campaign with Forest, he netted 19 in his first season as a regular.

Johnson has also won 20 caps for Wales, playing 13 times alongside Tottenham defender Davies.

The Spurs newcomer, speaking to the club’s media team, said the 30-year-old was “really positive” about the North Londoners.

“I spoke to Ben who said unbelievable things about the club and was really positive with me,” he explained.

“Everyone I’ve spoken to feels like it’s the right time to join the club because it’s on a forward trajectory so I’m really excited to come here now.”

Our view

Postecoglou has a reputation for routinely striking gold in the transfer market and Spurs have certainly made some great signings this summer.

Johnson is a top talent and it’ll be exciting to see how he fares for Tottenham. It’s also good to hear how many have been saying Spurs are on an upwards trajectory.